Salman Khan's dance number in Telugu film ‘Godfather’ confirmed

Salman Khan’s appearance in the upcoming movie Godfather has been confirmed by the music composer, S Thama.

The Dabangg star will perform a dance number with Chiranjeevi in a Telugu movie – a small segment of Indian cinemas, for the first time.

The music composer revealed, "There is Salman Khan sir and Chiranjeevi sir dancing together, so that is going to be really big for us, Thaman said."

Meanwhile, rumours hinted that the film will also feature Britney Spears.

In response to the reports, Thaman said, “We are approaching the start of the thing. It is just on the starting lines. We are making the documentation strong before going and approaching.”

“We still don't have proper clarity on making her (Britney Spears) sing a Telugu song or doing a proper English song for the film."

The composer also revealed that he will meet the American singer’s agents in December to finalise the collaboration.