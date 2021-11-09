Bella Hadid leaves fans in tears as she shares her heart-wrenching selfies

Supermodel Bella Hadid left fans in shock with her tearful selfies, revealing her mantle health struggles in new post.



Gigi Hadid's sister looks extremely sad and distressed in new photos she shared to Instagram on Tuesday, captioning: "From me to you, you're not alone."

The fashionista wrote a lengthy caption after praising Willow Smith for publicly discussing her own mental health on her platforms.

The 25-year-old model penned that 'social media is not real' as she shared nine teary-eyed photos while connecting with her millions of fans.

'I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel, and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.'

Bella Hadid apparently gave fans just a glimpse into her battle with mental health issues in a series of tearful selfies. Her fans could not stop their tears as they shared their words in the comment section.

