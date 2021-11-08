Camila Cabello shows off new ink tattoo with special meaning

Camila Cabello has recently got some new ink on her body.

The Don’t Go Yet hit-maker took to Instagram to share her latest ink work which she got over the weekend.

In the caption she shared that the ink work, which was done by tattoo artist Kane Navasard, was inspired by book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

She included a line from the book which read: "The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos,' the word for home."

"This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."







