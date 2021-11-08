Camila Cabello shows off new ink tattoo with special meaning

Camila Cabello has recently got some new ink on her body.
The Don’t Go Yet hit-maker took to Instagram to share her latest ink work which she got over the weekend.
In the caption she shared that the ink work, which was done by tattoo artist Kane Navasard, was inspired by book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
She included a line from the book which read: "The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos,' the word for home."
"This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of [its] inhabitants the same. It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves."
The 37-year-old yoga instructor has revealed her family is doing fine after the tragic incident
Sarah Jessica Parker played as Carrie Bradshaw in the show Sex and the City
Wilson, known by his stage name Astro, left the band in 2013
The Duke of Sussex will not be allowed to wear his military uniform during a special event
Thomas Markle Jr apologised for sending Meghan an explosive letter ahead of her 2018 wedding to Harry
The three inmates had already undergone eight months of training at a club in their prison in Mahdia city, on...