 
close
Sunday November 07, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Pakistan vs Scotland live score, T20 World Cup 2021 Pak vs Sco match ball by ball coverage

Pakistan vs Scotland live score: Match to begin at 7pm

By Web Desk
November 07, 2021
Pakistan´s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Namibia´s captain Gerhard Erasmus (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan´s cricketers celebrate after the dismissal of Namibia´s captain Gerhard Erasmus (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Namibia and Pakistan at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, 2021. — AFP/File

Pakistan will go against Scotland — in both of the team's final Super 12 stage match — today in what is being considered a practice match as the outcome will not affect the fortunes of either team in the group too much.

The match will begin at 7pm.

Live updates of the match will be available below  the line: 