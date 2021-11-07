Cardi B can’t keep calm as she meets Robert Pattinson, see her reaction

Cardi B was left star-struck when she found herself in an unexpected celebrity crossover with Robert Pattinson at United Talent Agency’s party on November 3.

The WAP hit-maker shared her fan girl moment with her followers on Twitter by dropping a video of her meeting the Twilight star.

The 29-year-old UP maker captioned a five-second video, “Look who I met the other day !” adding, “I felt like a teen!” which referred to her scream as she got in one frame with the heartthrob.

The short clip shows the F9 actor recording video on a selfie mode as she asks her fans, “Come on. Look at my friend, guys.”

That’s exactly the moment Pattinson shows up with his perfect smile after which Cardi B goes screaming towards the end of clip.

The Boday Yellow rapper looked chic in flawless eye make and beige lips as she flaunted her classy black long nails, going perfectly with her same-coloured outfit.