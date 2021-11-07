Travis Scott under fire for continuing concert despite crowd chanting ‘stop the show’

Travis Scott recently got dragged on social media for letting his concert go on despite having multiple fatalities and shouts of “stop the show” by attendees.
This conversation erupted after multiple concert attendees started sharing videos that highlighted the physical proximity of Travis to some of the victims.
One even questioned, “You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest”
Whereas another was so shell-shocked by the rapper’s actions that they wrote, “Another video of the crowd chanting ‘Stop The Show’… what more could they have done to get someone’s attention???
Videos of the chanting also reached social media soon after and was shared with the hashtag #ASTROFEST.
'Sooryavanshi' cast appeared as guests on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' to talk about the action-packed film
Celina Sharma defended her track after desi Marvel fans called it out for not being ‘Bollywood’ enough
ABBA's first studio album in 40 years 'Voyage' might be their last new venture
Millions of people have watched the track titled 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani"
Katrina Kaif shares Alia Bhatt's post on her Instagram
Kim Kardashian said, “Happy Birthday Mommy!!!! @krisjenner, you are ultimate goals!"