Travis Scott under fire for continuing concert despite crowd chanting ‘stop the show’

Travis Scott recently got dragged on social media for letting his concert go on despite having multiple fatalities and shouts of “stop the show” by attendees.



This conversation erupted after multiple concert attendees started sharing videos that highlighted the physical proximity of Travis to some of the victims.

One even questioned, “You can’t tell me Travis Scott didn’t see this kid getting resuscitated while he was up there doing the robot #ASTROWORLDFest”

Whereas another was so shell-shocked by the rapper’s actions that they wrote, “Another video of the crowd chanting ‘Stop The Show’… what more could they have done to get someone’s attention???



Videos of the chanting also reached social media soon after and was shared with the hashtag #ASTROFEST.







