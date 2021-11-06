Kanye West irked over Kim Kardashian hanging out with Pete Davidson

Kanye simply does not want Kim to spend time with the SNL comedian

Kanye West is upset with Kim Kardashian for fueling romance rumours with Pete Davidson.



Despite divorce, Kanye, now known as Ye simply does not want the beauty mogul to spend time with the SNL comedian.

According to a source, although the Yeezy designer is “trying to stay upbeat and move on with his life," he is still “hurting.”



Kanye is still very grateful to Kim for lending him immense support throughout the making of his album DONDA, said the insider.

He “wants to stay on good terms” with the mother of his children, the insider explained, noting that “the kids and peace in the long term is his priority.”

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage.

The couple shares four children together: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.