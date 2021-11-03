 
Wednesday November 03, 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Turgut and Bamsi Bey actors arrive in Pakistan

Nurettin Sonmez and Cengiz Coşkun are on a private visit to Pakistan

By Web Desk
November 03, 2021
 
Nurettin Sonmez and Cengiz Coşkun, who rose to global fame for their roles in "Dirilis:Ertugrul" on Wednesday arrived in Pakistan.

Cengiz played the role of Turgut Bey and a close aide to Ertugrul in the hit TV series while   Nurettin  essayed the role of Bamsi Bey. The actor  reprised his role in show's sequel "Kurulus: Osman".

The Turkish actors are due to meet their Pakistani fans, politicians and local actors during their visit.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul" tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire.

 "Dirilis: Ertugrul" is being aired by Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.