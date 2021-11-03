India vs Afghanistan: Pakistanis share memes suggesting Ind vs Afg match was fixed

The match between India and Afghanistan is over yet Pakistani Twitterati seem to think Afghanistan's cricketers threw the game in exchange for cash and lucrative IPL contracts.



India handed Afghanistan a mammoth 210-run target from its 20 overs. The Afghanistan batting lineup, in response, never looked comfortable chasing the total right from the word go.

The opening pair of Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai fell to Shami and Bumrah inside the first five overs of the match.

No sooner had the Indian innings finished, Pakistanis took to Twitter to post memes that blamed the Afghanistan cricketers for allegedly throwing the match for lucrative IPL contracts.

Here are some of the memes that are doing the rounds on social media:

Moin Shah used a scene from a Sanjay Dutt Bollywood movie to take aim at the Afghanistan team, suggesting that the Afghan team walked away with loads of cash after allegedly throwing the game.

Muhammad Nauman Akram photoshopped a couple of tweets, making it seem as if the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had been "paid" to under-perform against India.

Leave it to Pakistanis to craft memes out of popular TV shows.

Twitter handle @bellabajwa thinks the Indian cricket team's performance had nothing to do with their win today.

The Indian batting finally fired with Sharma and KL Rahul, who made 69, putting on 140 for the opening wicket to guide India to 210 for two in their must-win Super 12 game in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament's highest total proved too much for Afghanistan who finished on 144-7 in 20 overs.

They still remain on the hunt for the semi-finals along with New Zealand and India. Pakistan have already secured their place in the last four from the group.

India, who came in as hot favourites but crashed to two straight losses, needed to win their remaining three games and depend on others for their entry in the semis.