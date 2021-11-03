PM Imran Khan to announce 'biggest relief package of Pakistan's history' today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday disclosed that Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the "biggest relief package of the country's history" in his address to the nation today.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the minister reiterated that the premier's first priority is to alleviate the sufferings of the people and he will go to any lengths to provide them relief.

Chaudhry further wrote that Imran Khan will announce a historic relief package in order to address the problems faced by the Pakistanis.

“This package will be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, sources had told Geo News the PM is expected to take the nation into confidence on the secretive deal that the government had struck with the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The prime minister is expected to speak to the nation about the current economic, security, and political situation in the country, sources had said.



Later in the day, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry had said the premier would also take the nation into confidence about the government's economic policies in his televised address.

The development comes after the government started to implement a secretive agreement signed with the proscribed outfit as reports suggested more than 800 supporters of the group had been released across Punjab in line with the deal.

PM meets coalition partners

In a meeting with the government's coalition partners on Tuesday, the premier took the lawmakers into confidence over the agreement with the proscribed TLP.

From MQM-P, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information and Technology Aminul Haque, and Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem had attended the meeting, while Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed represented Awami League, Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza represented GDA, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi had represented PML-Q.

The meeting's participants had deliberated upon calling a joint session of the parliament. The coalition partners had also assured the premier that they would stand on the same page on important national issues, according to sources.