Sara Ali Khan admits she thought Saif Ali Khan and Amrita were ‘negative’ people

B-Town sensation Sara Ali Khan shared an amusing anecdote about a perception she had about her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.
While in coversation with Harper’s Bazaar India, the 25-year-old Simmba star said she was disturbed by her parents being negative people.
"All I remember is watching Omkara (2006) and Kalyug (2005) and being really disturbed that my parents were such negative people (laughs)! I was very young and I used to think that my father uses bad language and that my mom runs a porn site...it was not fun! And because they were both nominated for ‘best actor in a negative role’ in the same year, I was, like, ‘What is this!?’”
“I have always been mama’s girl, I’ve always been an explorer and highly-motivated, and I haven’t inculcated this trait from a tutor, home, or a gym trainer... I’m the one who will want to do five more push ups, read one more chapter of chemistry, or request for another reading of a script,” she shared.
“Yes, life and the circumstances around me have changed... I’m getting better at compartmentalising my emotions—just because you’ve had a bad day at work doesn’t mean you fight with your mother, or not perform well at work,” she added.
