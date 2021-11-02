‘Mission Majnu’: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna starrer to hit screens very soon

Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna announced the release date of their much awaited film Mission Majnu on Tuesday.



The film has been making headlines since it hit the floors.

Mission Majnu will premiere on May 13 next year and fans cannot stop gushing over the good news.

For those unversed, the film is a spy thriller based on real life events.

Taking to twitter, the Kapoor and Sons actor revealed the release date along with a still from the movie ,"Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you."

Sidharth and Rashmika have wrapped up shooting of the film.