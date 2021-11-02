Pakistan vs Namibia live score, T20 World Cup 2021 Pak vs Nam match ball by ball coverage

Pakistan will face Namibia today in Abu Dhabi as they eye a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after winning three consecutive matches against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan earlier.
The match will kick off at 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).
Possible Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.
Possible Namibia XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.
Live updates of the match will be available below the line once it commences.
Please refresh the page for timely updates:
Former captain Asghar Afghan retires mid-tournament, saying Pakistan loss 'hurt too much'
"I want to give chance to youngsters. I think this is a good opportunity for that," says Asghar Afghan
New Zealand chases mediocre 111-run target handed by under pressure India, sparing 33 balls in Sunday match
Asghar said he will retire from international cricket after the game against Namibia in the T20 World Cup
Australia Captain Aaron Finch said his side will recharge their batteries during the two-day rest
The ICC advises the fans who were unable to enter the stadium to contact the ticket provider