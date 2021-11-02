Pakistan vs Namibia live score, T20 World Cup 2021 Pak vs Nam match ball by ball coverage

Pakistan's players celebrate after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan (not pictured) during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 29, 2021. — AFP/File

Pakistan will face Namibia today in Abu Dhabi as they eye a place in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after winning three consecutive matches against India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan earlier.

The match will kick off at 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

Possible Pakistan XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Possible Namibia XI: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Frylinck, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

Live updates of the match will be available below the line once it commences.

