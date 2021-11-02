Blasts reported in Kabul

KABUL: A blast followed by gunfire was heard outside a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday, a witness reported, followed by a second blast heard by AFP journalists.
"I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing," a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital told AFP.
AFP journalists heard a second blast minutes later.
A career diplomat, Donald Blome is currently serving as the US ambassador in Tunisia
First lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously...
Around two-thirds of the eligible population have now been fully inoculated
Khalilzad defends his record but acknowledges he came up short
"We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," his family says
It is the second shooting in less than a week at the historically Black college in the southern US state