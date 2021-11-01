Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock dodges question about her twins’ names in latest interview

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock dodges question about her twins’ names in latest interviews

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently opened up on not-revealing the names of her two-month old twins.



In an interview with The Telegraph, the 30-year-old songster expressed that she does not want to disclose the details about her newborns.

Pinnock shared, “I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself,' before expanding on experience with my little ones.”

The X-Factor alum hasn’t even revealed the gender of her babies yet as she is currently focusing on motherhood.

The twins entered into this world in August which was the same month when Anne’s band mate Perrie Edwards also gave birth to her son, Axel.

During the interview, when Edwards shared that there is ‘no such thing’ as keeping a scheduled life after becoming a mother, Leigh-Anne also reflected, “Like you say, Pez, you can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan.”