Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock dodges question about her twins’ names in latest interview

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently opened up on not-revealing the names of her two-month old twins.
In an interview with The Telegraph, the 30-year-old songster expressed that she does not want to disclose the details about her newborns.
Pinnock shared, “I’m just gonna keep it [the names] to myself,' before expanding on experience with my little ones.”
The X-Factor alum hasn’t even revealed the gender of her babies yet as she is currently focusing on motherhood.
The twins entered into this world in August which was the same month when Anne’s band mate Perrie Edwards also gave birth to her son, Axel.
During the interview, when Edwards shared that there is ‘no such thing’ as keeping a scheduled life after becoming a mother, Leigh-Anne also reflected, “Like you say, Pez, you can’t plan anything. Even when you want to feed them at a certain time, it never goes to plan.”
“I love musical theatre, I love pop music, I love Britney Spears," said Britney Spears
Hira Mani received ‘Star Of The Year’ while Ahsan won ‘Best anchor/host of the year’ award at IPPA
Horror movies 'Antlers' and 'Last Night in Soho' opened nationwide and struggled to scare up strong ticket sales
Ajay Devgn also took to Instagram and shared the teaser
Deepika Padukone reveals how she celebrated Diwali as a kid, shares a fun fact about her family names
Angelina Jolie accused of ‘using the children’ against Brad Pitt for more publicity