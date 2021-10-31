India vs New Zealand: Michael Vaughan infuriates Indians with IPL tweet

Michael Vaughan. Photo: AFP

Former England captain Michael Vaughan Sunday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should let its cricketers play in other countries around the world, and gain experience, as he criticised the Indian cricket squad over their performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Indians who were already agonised by India's humiliation by New Zealand, couldn't absorb the former cricketer's criticism and lashed out at him in their Twitter posts

"India should take a leaf out of all other countries … allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience … #India," Vaughan wrote.



What Vaughan was trying to say basically is that allowing the Indian players to participate in other league would help them gain experience of playing in different conditions as the Indian stars mostly play in international matches and the Indian Premier League.

Rarely do they play in other cricket leagues around the globe.

Here are some of the infuriating replies he received.

Manish Gupta, sore from the humbling defeat, chose to respond to a Pakistani fan, instead of replying to Vaughan's tweet.

Another Indian account told Vaughan to stop with the "faltu gyan".

Pratyush urged Vaughan to remember the dismal England from 2014-2015, adding that "everyone has their lows".

Another Indian Twitter user tried to hide his anger behind a laughing emoji, telling Vaughan to say whatever he wanted because "it is your day".

T Ambu reminded Vaughan of India's success in England a few months ago.

New Zealand vanquished India by eight wickets in their T20 World Cup clash. India now has a very slim chance of reading the semi-final stage of the ICC T20 World Cup, as it remains without a win after suffering defeat at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand.