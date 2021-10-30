Dua Lipa skips submitting 'Levitating' for Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa skipped to submit her song Levitating for this year’s Grammy nomination, reportedly due to DaBaby‘s homophobic rant and the backlash he faced.

The 26-year-old singer’s hit song won’t get any recognition at the prestigious show as Variety reported, “Lipa presumably could only have submitted the DaBaby, and that would have been a lot to ask of voters, to pretend that the persona-non-grata rapper really wasn’t on it.”

“Most likely Lipa was saving voters having to agonize over choosing between their love for her and their dread of giving the thumbs-up to a guy still considered toxic by much of the industry for his homophobic comments,” quoted the magazine.

For those unversed, back in July, the 29-year-old rapper made derogatory remarks, asking the audience to turn on their cell phones light if ‘they didn't show up that day with HIV/AIDS or any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will kill them in two to three weeks.'