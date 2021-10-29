Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate below 2% for 12th consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed 17 more lives in Pakistan over the last 24 hours slightly increasing in the daily death count which had mostly remained in single-digit this week.
According to data released by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday, 45,093 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 659 people tested positive
The positivity ratio remained below 2% at 1.46%. This is the 12th consecutive day on which Pakistan has reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2%.
In addition to this, 931 patients across the country have recovered from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of those who have recovered to 1,220,105.
There have been 1,271,687 infections and 28,431 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began in 2020. This brings the active case count to 23,151.
COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 600 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 10% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.
Pakistan has administered at least 102,067,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 23.6% of the country’s population.
During the last week, Pakistan averaged about 633,560 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 69 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.
