Queen did not take Cop26 conference decision 'lightly'

The Queen's doctors are very clear about their surprising decision for the monarchy to opt out of the Cop26 climate change conference.
In its place she will be addressing the attendees via video message from Windsor Castle.
Speaking to The Mirror, a royal source said over the move: "This decision was not taken lightly by Her Majesty.
"It would have been a long journey up to Glasgow and the reception is a long event, which she was very much looking forward to.
"However, the Queen’s doctors have been very clear and instructed her to rest.
"She has been able to take on light duties but sadly attending COP would have been too much of an undertaking."
The news comes after the Queen notably scaled back her public engagements over the advice from her doctors due to her frail health.
The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26