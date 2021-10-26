Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck make time for each other even amid tight schedules

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck keep their romance alive even through their packed schedules.
A source told E! News that the two lovebirds have been looking for ways to meet up as the take out time during the weekend.
As of now, the On the Floor hit-maker has been in Canada shooting for Netflix thriller The Mother while Ben is busy directing Robert Rodriguez's thriller Hypnotic in Texas.
"They are both filming during the week on location, but they have met up whenever possible," the insider shares.
"Ben has been in L.A., and J.Lo flew in from Vancouver to spend time with him. They hung out at his house and then left for the airport together on Sunday night. J.Lo has had her kids visit her in Vancouver, but she is also coming back and forth to L.A."
