Meghan won't lose her title despite her recent involvement in US politics

Prince Harry's sweetheart Meghan Markle's title is once again in center of row following her recent involvement in US politics as the people are demanding the Queen to take action.

Meghan has come under fire since she penned a letter to US congressional leaders to advocate for paid leave for all parents, on Sussex headed paper and signed with Meghan’s Duchess title.



The former Suits' actress's move resulted in demands from many including Republican Congressman Jason Smith for Meghan to be stripped of her title for involving herself with US politics, as traditionally there is an expectation that Royal Family members are politically neutral.



However, a constitutional expert has claimed that there is "nothing to strip from her".

Markle obtained her Duchess title through her royal marriage to Prince Harry, 37, and he would have to lose his status too in order for the couple to both be stripped of the peerages, unless in the event of divorce or an Act of Parliament.



Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne previously told Express.co.uk: "By convention, royals are expected to be politically neutral, thus respecting their constitutional positions.

"Like all conventions, there is much flexibility as to what is, and what is not, acceptable territory to become involved in, and the further away any royal is from succeeding to the crown the greater the latitude given."

"In the instance of the Duchess of Sussex no laws have been broken, conventions are there to be tested, but above all else, suggestions that the Duchess could be stripped of her title is to assume it was given to her.



The expert added: "This is not the case. The Duchess holds her styles and titles as a courtesy, derived from her husband. In effect, there is nothing to strip from her, she is at liberty not to use these titles and could, should she prefer, be known by her pre-marital name."

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working members of the royal family last year to live a financially independent life. They have signed multiple business deals in the US after quitting the royal jobs.