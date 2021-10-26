Gunman kills two, injures four others in US mall shooting

LOS ANGELES: Two people were killed Monday and four others were injured -- including a police officer -- when a gunman opened fire in a shopping mall in the US state of Idaho.
Police in Boise were called to the mall with reports "that at least one person was shot and down," the city's police chief Ryan Lee told reporters.
They exchanged fire with a man matching the description 911 callers had given, with one officer being hit.
A suspect was taken into custody and there is "no ongoing threat or danger to the community at large from this incident," Lee said.
"We really cannot at this time speak to any motivation behind it, or anything else that may impact the investigation," he said.
The New York Times reported the two-story Boise Towne Square mall is made up of more than 150 stores and restaurants.
Mass shootings and other gun violence are huge problems in the United States, issues that gun control advocates say are fueled by the prevalence of firearms and relatively lax gun laws.
This incident marks the second death of a UK politician while meeting voters since 2016
Taliban say a suicide bomber attacked the mosque during Friday prayers, a week after a suicide attack at a mosque in...
According to a CNN report, a urinary tract infection has spread to Bill Clinton’s bloodstream
The EU pledges a one-billion-euro aid package, while Italy stresses the need to maintain contacts with the Taliban
Around 160 people to arrive at the Torrejon de Ardoz military airbase outside Madrid by the second flight
Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said hs country wanted positive relationships with the whole...