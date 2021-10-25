‘SNL’ producers ‘scrambling to replace’ Ed Sheeran after covid-19 diagnosis

Producers from Saturday Night Live (SNL) are currently ‘scrambling’ to replace Ed Sheeran after his last-minute covid-19 diagnosis.
The news has been brought forward in a report by Page Six and according to their findings that show is working to find “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” like Justin Bieber or Shawn Mendes.
However, an insider claims there is also a chance the show will let Ed appear remotely although no plans in this regard have been announced.
The same source also went on to say, “Ed is offering to perform live via video link, but this isn’t something ‘SNL’ does. The show likes to have the performer in studio.”
Ed Sheeran has reportedly started to self-isolate after receiving a positive covid-19 test result
