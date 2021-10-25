Points table: Pakistan leads Group 2, India at bottom after T20 World Cup clash

A representational image. Photo: File

Pakistan has finished at the top of Group 2 while India has been pushed to its bottom after the Men in Green trounced the Kohli-led squad by 10 wickets on Sunday.

Pakistan are on top after defeating India in the opening game of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Green have scored two important points at a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.973.

India are placed at the bottom of the group, with an NRR of -0.973.

Afghanistan, Namibia, New Zealand and Scotland are yet to play a game of cricket.

Group 1:

After their comprehensive victory over West Indies a day earlier, England sits pretty at the top of the table with an NRR of +3.970. Sri Lanka are placed at number two after they successfully vanquished Bangladesh, scoring two points with an NRR of +0.583.

Australia are placed at number three in the same group, with two points as well (after beating South Africa) with an NRR of +0.253.

South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh are all at the bottom of the table after losing their respective matches against the above-mentioned teams.