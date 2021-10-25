PM, politicians congratulate Pakistan on historic win against India

Prime Minister Imran Khan and federal cabinet members watching Pakistan vs India match in Saudi Arabia on October 24, 2021. — Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan, other prominent politicians showered praise on the Pakistani team after their historic win against India in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

This was the first time India was defeated in a T20 format by 10 wickets.

"Congratulations to the Pakistani team, especially Babar Azam, who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan [and] Shaheen Afridi," PM Imran Khan wrote on Twitter.

Sharing a picture of him watching the nail-biting match, he added: "The nation is proud of you all."

Chief of the Army Staff General Jawed Qamar Bajwa also extended his wishes for the team. Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces wrote on Twitter: "COAS congratulates Pakistan Cricket Team for outstanding performance and comprehensive win against India in ICC T20 World Cup Match.“

"Pakistan Cricket Team has made us all proud."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also congratulated the team.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar was over the moon and was all praises for Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to his Twitter to congratulate Pakistan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz wrote: "Pakistan Zindabad."

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif congratulated the team and said: "Well done, Team Green."

Akin to other politicians, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar also congratulated the national team on winning the match against India.

"Well done Shaheeno, today was Pakistan's day," he said.