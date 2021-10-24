PML-N carries on with anti-inflation rallies across Punjab

Citizens taking to streets to protest inflation under PML-N-led campaign. Photo: Twitter/@pmln_org

FAISALABAD/JHANG: PML-N Sunday continued the chain of rallies and marches across Punjab under the anti-inflation campaign announced by the PML-N leadership.

A rally in Faisalabad to protest the rising inflation in the country was addressed by PML-N’s Divisional President, Haji Akram Ansari, and other leaders.

"The people have taken to the streets against the government’s policies”, said the speakers.

They said that the anti-inflation "campaign will continue till the rulers are sent home".

Meanwhile, the party organised a march in Jhang as well to protest inflation.

The PML—N leaders marched from Circuit House to the Jhang Press Club. Women participating in the demonstrations rallied outside the Press Club and protested with empty utensils in their hands.

Separately, rallies were also organised in Mianwali, Multan, and other cities of Punjab.

PML-N announces protests across Punjab

On Friday, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had appealed to the masses and asked them to join the protest against growing inflation in the country.

He maintained that giving more time to the government means that people of the country will have to face more troubles, more inflation, more unemployment.

"The economic condition of the country and its people would not improve unless we get rid of this tyrannical government," said Shahbaz, as he directed party leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to ensure cooperation with civic and business organisations and people's associations and appealed to the people to join the nationwide protests against inflation.

Earlier that day, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah had said that demonstrations will be held at Lahore's Jain Mandir Chowk after Friday prayers. The former Punjab law minister invited labourers, traders, lawyers, and other wings to support the Opposition's protest.

"The masses will get relief only when this inept and corrupt government is sent packing," said Sanaullah, urging people to come out of their homes and join in.

Similarly, addressing a rally of protesters, PML-N leader Saad Rafique said that PTI has "destroyed a progressing Pakistan."

The Opposition parties on Friday had launched the chain of protests. The parties took to the streets in Karachi, Larkana, Lahore, Sukkur, Mardan, Jacobabad, Mohmand, Ziarat, Mingora, and other cities of the country to put pressure on the government amid surging inflation in the country.