Serious, capable, trustworthy team needed to take Pakistan out of quagmire: Shahbaz

PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. Photo: AFP

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday said that a "serious, capable and trustworthy" team is needed to govern the country to take it out of the quagmire it is in.

The statement was quoted by the PML-N on their official Twitter account.

Shahbaz said that delaying the ouster of the incumbent government would be a "gross injustice with the country and nation".

"It has been proved that this government is unable to resolve the issues of the country and nation . Further delay [in ousting the government] is a serious injustice with the country and nation," read the post.



The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said that the 'entire govt' needs to be sent packing.

"The country is paying the price for the inflation, economic devastation and unemployment and the government has no realisation that it is not only the poor but even those holding white collar jobs that have been crushed by it," he said.



Shahbaz said that in order to be free from this "tyrannical government" the entire nation will have to take to the streets and take "decisive steps".

According to the statement, Shahbaz declared the government guilty of "endangering national security" with the "economic devastation" and inflation being witnessed by the country.

The government will have to either choose the economy, the welfare of the people, or its seat of power, he said. "Every minute the government stays in power, is costing the country billions," he added.

"They announced they will control inflation but increased the prices of essential items. Is this the government's sense of realisation and its promise?" he asked.

Shahbaz said that "once more" he had been proven right that government is "deceiving both the people and the IMF (International Monetary Fund)".

The Opposition leader went on to ask the government that if a deal had not been struck with IMF and if talks had not proceeded further, then why are prices going up.

"Why is the government hiding details from the people and the parliament of the IMF's conditions? If the conditions were not agreed upon then why are we witnessing such inflation?"

He said that this constant rise in inflation and the IMF's conditions pertaining to the "national security institutions' bank accounts" are an "alarm bell".

Shahbaz said that this inflation is like "fuel being added to the fire of economic devastation" and that the current government's "failures" are like "poison" for Pakistan's existence and its interests.

"If we do not rid ourselves of this government, there may be irreparable damage," he warned.

Shahbaz said that Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin's departure from the US ahead of the conclusion of the talks with the IMF, ministers taking offs and vacationing amid a "threat to law and order" are signs of the government's "non-seriousness" in its approach to governance.