Ayeza Khan breaks silence on Ali Azmat vs. Noor Jehan issue

Superstar Ayeza Khan is sharing her disappointment over Ali Azmat's recent comments on Noor Jehan.
Turning to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Meherposh star shared an old interview of the legendary singer, where Noor Jehan was spotted talking about the importance of respecting seniors in the industry.
"Beshak Ba adab ba naseeb Bay adab bay naseeb!" captioned Ayeza Khan alongside the clip.
Ayeza's comments come after singer Ali Azmat voiced distasteful comments on the deceased singer saying, "You put on a show, you would see Noor Jehan draped in a saree, with heavy jewellery and over-the-top makeup. We would get irritated by mai (elderly woman). We would think why would they make us watch this kofta (meatball)."
Watch full interview here:
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risk possible ‘collapse’ if ‘dangerous game’ continues with Archie, Lilibet
'There she is,' cheers sister Khloé Kardashian
Queen Elizabeth ‘disappointed’ with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s decision to christen Lilibet in the US
'I'm just excited to live this life with her,' says Tarek El Mousa
'I am a hottie by profession, but I approach my life like a cutie,' says Ranveer Singh
Experts address Prince George’s ‘inherently limited’ future prospects amid 'devastating realisation'