Sunday October 24, 2021
Ayeza Khan breaks silence on Ali Azmat vs. Noor Jehan issue

'Beshak Ba adab ba naseeb Bay adab bay naseeb!' comments Ayeza Khan

Web Desk
October 24, 2021
Superstar Ayeza Khan is  sharing her  disappointment over Ali Azmat's recent comments on Noor Jehan.

Turning to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Meherposh star shared an old interview of the legendary singer, where Noor Jehan was spotted talking about the importance of respecting seniors in the industry.

"Beshak Ba adab ba naseeb Bay adab bay naseeb!" captioned Ayeza Khan alongside the clip.

Ayeza's comments come after singer Ali Azmat voiced distasteful comments on the deceased singer saying, "You put on a show, you would see Noor Jehan draped in a saree, with heavy jewellery and over-the-top makeup. We would get irritated by mai (elderly woman). We would think why would they make us watch this kofta (meatball)."

Watch full interview here:



