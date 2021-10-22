Halyna Hutchins' colleagues 'shocked' over her sudden death on 'Rust' set

Alec Baldwin's shooting victim, Halyna Hutchins' colleagues are 'shocked' over her death

Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shot victim, Halyna Hutchins’ colleagues are ‘shocked’ to hear the news of her death.

Hutchins was severely injured when the American actor mistakenly discharged a prop gun on the set of film, Rust.

The cinematographer was sent to hospital by helicopter immediately after the incident occurred but she could not recover and passed away.

The heart-wrenching news has left her colleagues devastated.

In a recent interview with Good Morning Britain, filmmaker and her colleague, Adam Mortimer expressed, "I'm really shocked, it's unbelievable that Halyna who was a rising star, a young woman, died in a way that's unfathomable and shouldn't have happened on a movie set.”

He further said that, “she was an incredible talent and we're all trying to understand how this could have happened. Normally it's unusual for someone to be handed a gun that has the capability of firing at all anything and if it is going to fire something, it's only handled by a very specific chain of people.”

Unable to grasp the unfolding of the incident, the filmmaker added, “It's really bizarre that they would have been in a situation that a gun was being fired unexpectedly.”

"She was somebody who was absolutely dedicated to art and integrity," Hutchins' friends concluded.