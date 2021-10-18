Pakistan beat West Indies by seven wickets in first T20 warm-up match

Fakhar Zaman and Babar were impressive with the bat as they scored 46 and 50, respectively

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam hits a shot during a warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on October 18, 2021. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

DUBAI: Pakistan registered a victory over West Indies by seven wickets through an impressive team effort in their warm-up match for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Fakhar Zaman and skipper Babar Azam were impressive with the bat as they scored 46 and 50, respectively, while the Pakistani bowlers had also picked up timely wickets to restrict West Indies to 130.

West Indies had won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match between the two sides.

West Indies' Ravi Rampaul had sent Mohammad Rizwan packing early at 13, while Hayden Walsh had taken the wicket of Babar (50), and Mohammad Hafeez — who went for a duck.

Pakistani bowlers put up a strong showing against an aggressive West Indian side. The Windies never looked comfortable batting first, losing wickets at regular intervals and only managing to finish their inning at 130/7 from their 20 overs.

Hassan Ali remained the pick of the Pakistani bowlers, picking up two wickets (Fletcher and Pooran) while giving away only 21 runs from his four overs.

Right-arm pacer Haris Rauf gave away 32 runs from his four overs but managed to pick up the two prized wickets of Keiron Pollard and Chris Gayle while Shaheen Afridi managed to take two scalps as well but gave away an expensive 41 runs from his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi took the scalps of Shimron Hetmyer and Lendl Simmons.

Left-arm bowler Imad Wasim put in an impressive performance with the ball as well, giving away only six runs from his three overs at an economy rate of two runs per over. He also managed to take the scalp of Roston Chase.