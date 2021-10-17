Chrissy Teigen reflects on postpartum journey amid pregnancy loss week

Author and supermodel Chrissy Teigen is getting candid about her postpartum journey during the pregancny loss week.
The 35-year-old author took to Instagram and shared her real thoughts about pregnancy loss after she and husband John Legend lost their third child through a miscarriage last year.
“Pregnancy loss awareness week you say?? I know. I feel like I never let you forget it, either,” she wrote.
“But I was going through BTS of cookbook making with @adeenasussman and came across this photo, taken soon after losing our little jack,” she went on to say.
“As I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief,” she shared.
“But not all days were productive. Many were…this. Days I felt suctioned to the couch with barely an appetite to even taste our recipes. It was during this time that i truly believed Adeena was sent by god herself. When I tell [you] this book saved me, i only kind of mean that. It was Adeena. Love u guys. X,” she added.
