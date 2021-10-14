Prince Andrew still faces US prosecution despite fleeing Scotland Yard investigation

Prince Andrew reportedly at risk of prosecution from the US despite being cleared by Scotland Yard

Prince Andrew still risks possible repercussions with his abuse cause by the US, despite being cleared from all wrongdoings in the investigation by Scotland Yard.



Fame lawyer from the US, Nick Goldstone made this claim during a most recent interview.

He started off with a warning for Prince Andrew and admitted that US authorities may take a “greater interest” into his alleged activities as a result of the attention Ms Virginia Giuffre’s case is attracting.

He was quoted telling iNews, Prince Andrew “could be subject to being summoned by the criminal authorities” if a criminal case drops.

The expert also warned that the royal may also be served with an extradition warrant upon request of the US prosecuting authorities during the course of the case.

He further went on to say, “In the civil context, he cannot be subpoenaed or extradited, but in a criminal context he might be.”