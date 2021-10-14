Lady Gaga drops jaws as she dons boa made from $100 bills

Lady Gaga takes to Instagram to share a snap of her glamorous trip to Las Vegas which is complete with the glamorous accessory

Lady Gaga has proven once more that she is the queen of style has the riches of the world and it turns out she isn’t afraid to show it off.

In the House of Gucci actress' latest post on Instagram, the diva opted to go all out for her private flight to Las Vegas.

In the snap, the Bad Romance hit-maker can be seen donning a cool wrap made out of $100 bills which was styled with a polka-dotted dress, statement sunglasses and a pink Hermes bag.

The boa was hard to miss as fans cracked jokes in the comment section.

“Gaga can you give me that scarf I’m … cold,” one fan joked.

“I need some scarfs [sic] like that in my poor life.”

“Which bill is from my Chromatica tour ticket?” a third asked.

While it is not known whether the dollar bills are faux or not, Gaga is no stranger to eccentric outfits as she has stepped out wearing anything and everything ranging to sky high platform shoes to a dress made from meat.



