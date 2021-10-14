Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on the toxicity of the internet: ‘It’s not real life’

Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and addressed her thoughts regarding the toxic nature of the internet and social media.

The singer unpacked her thoughts while sitting for an interview for Rolling Stone’s Musicians on Musicians issue.

During the course of the chat, she was quoted saying, "Somewhere around 22, I stopped reading everything because it wasn't really relevant to my personal growth and evolution."

"I had enough people around me who would point out blind spots whether I wanted them to or not. And I love therapy, so I've always had a huge team of therapists. But at the end of the day, it became 'Who do I feel seen by?'"

She also went on to say, "I've taken the same route as you have and just don't look at it. I don't think anyone is meant to look at that stuff."

"I don't think we as human beings are supposed to know what thousands of people think about what we wore or what we said or how we talk."

"I think having separation is really important — realizing that that's not real life, you know what I mean? That world that is created online, it's just one facet of this very big human existence."

Rodrigo also went on to say, "For a long time, I had a hard time separating those two things. I could be kind and smart and have all of these awesome things, but if I didn't showcase them on Instagram and nobody saw it, did it truly happen?"