New NAB deputy chairman appointed

The newly-appointed deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Zahir Shah. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Zahir Shah has been appointed as the new deputy chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for a period of three years by President Arif Alvi, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal had sent the name of Shah to the President House to have him appointed as the anti-graft body's deputy chairman, sources said earlier.

The post had been lying vacant after Hussain Asghar tendered his resignation on October 4, which was accepted by the president two days later — on October 6.

The federal government had appointed Asghar as deputy chairman in April 2019 for a period of three years.