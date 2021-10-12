Slow internet: Undersea faulty cable has been repaired, says PTA

ISLAMABAD: A fault in the submarine cable near Fujairah, UAE, which had caused the internet speed in Pakistan to slow down, has been repaired, said the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
A day earlier, slow internet speed was reported countrywide as a fault occurred in the 25,000-kilometres-long Asia-Europe double AE1 cable.
Taking to Twitter, the telecom regulator said, “The faulty cable segment has been repaired.” It further said that work was underway to make the services fully functional in the country.
"A submarine cable fault was reported yesterday near Fujairah, UAE due to which some users may have faced degradation in services,” read the statement.
Sources in the telecom industry had said that a major 40-terabyte cable was ruptured near Fujairah which caused internet services to slow down.
Sources had said that it may take several days to repair the affected cable.
