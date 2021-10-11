Queen incurring ‘damage by allowing Prince Andrew option to hide’

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of ‘damaging her image’ by letting Prince Andrew ride her coattails

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly under threat of ‘damaging her image’ by letting Prince Andrew ride her coattails

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly facing a massive threat due to her decision to let Prince Andrew hide behind her coattails.



Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl made this claim during an interview with True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat.

She believes Queen Elizabeth’s decision to “so publicly support Andrew”, who has “no accessible money”, is “damaging her image.” particularly in America.

She was also quoted saying, “Andrew hasn't got any… accessible money. They've just had to sell their chalet in Verbier - there was a massive mortgage. I don't think there's the money you would associate with a dukedom.”

“[The Queen] is giving him shelter. She is allowing him at Balmoral and allowing him to sort of hide in her skirts. And I think that is for the Queen's image, particularly in America, it is damaging for her.”