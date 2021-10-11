Paris Hilton, fiancé Carter Reum celebrate final days of being single

Paris Hilton and her fiancé Carter Reum jetted off to Las Vegas for the duo’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party

Paris Hilton is set to kick off her wedding celebrations.

The Cooking With Paris star and her fiancé Carter Reum took off to Las Vegas along with friends and family for the duo’s joint bachelor and bachelorette party.

Following their arrival via private plane, the group took off in a red Rolls Royce along with a fleet of cars.

The group then shuttled off in a party limo to Area 15, which is located off of the Las Vegas strip.

The party didn’t end there as they then moved the party to Zouk Nightclub where the guests held up large cardboard cutouts of the bride and groom’s faces.