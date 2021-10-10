Billie Eilish shares picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik

Billie Eilish sang "No Time To Die" official theme song

Billie Eilish on Saturday shared a picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik from the premier of "No Time To Die".

The picture also featured her brother Finneas who cowrote official theme song to the James Bond film.

"Dog like..." , she captioned her photo as she commented on how she looked in the picture.

“No Time to Die,” was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.



Eilish became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

