Billie Eilish shares picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik

Billie Eilish on Saturday shared a picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik from the premier of "No Time To Die".
The picture also featured her brother Finneas who cowrote official theme song to the James Bond film.
"Dog like..." , she captioned her photo as she commented on how she looked in the picture.
“No Time to Die,” was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.
Eilish became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.
Kim Kardashian left fans in hysterics during her SNL monologue as she did not hold back on her life
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shared a tender moment on The Last Duel premiere
Experts fear Prince William, Kate Middleton are currently standing at the cusp of major marital difficulty
The Firm is growing desperate to escape Prince Andrew’s ‘overshadowing’ lawsuit for the Queen’s Jubilee
Prince Harry has been branded a ‘royal failing’ by some anti-monarchist supporters
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are keeping things friendly amid their divorce