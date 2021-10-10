 
Sunday October 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Billie Eilish shares picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik

Billie Eilish sang "No Time To Die" official theme song
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 10, 2021
Billie Eilish shares picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik

Billie Eilish on Saturday shared a picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik   from the premier of "No Time To Die".

The picture also  featured her brother   Finneas who cowrote   official theme song to  the James Bond film.

Billie Eilish shares picture with Daniel Craig and Rami Malik

"Dog like..." , she captioned her photo as she commented on  how she looked in the picture.

“No Time to Die,” was produced by Finneas with a musical arrangement by Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley.

Eilish  became the youngest artist ever to write and record a James Bond theme song, following in the footsteps of such stars as Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

More From Entertainment