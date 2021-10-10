'Mohsin-e-Pakistan' Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away

Pakistan's nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away Sunday morning after his health deteriorated.
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's health started deteriorated Saturday night, after which he was brought to the KRL hospital Sunday morning at 6:00am.
Doctors tried their best to save the renowned scientist's life, however, were unable to do so. Doctors have said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passed away as his lungs collapsed.
Speaking to Geo News, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed showered praise on the scientist, adding that all necessary arrangements were taken to save Dr Qadeer's life.
When asked about the nuclear scientist's funeral, Rasheed declined to comment, saying that he would speak on the matter later.
The hospital administration is trying to make arrangements to shift Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan's body to his residence after which an announcement for the nuclear scientist's funeral is expected to be made.
More to follow....
