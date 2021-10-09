Adele's return to the limelight was sullied as allegations of cultural appropriation were tossed her way

Adele's return to the limelight was sullied as allegations of cultural appropriation were tossed her way

Adele touches upon her cultural appropriation fiasco: ‘I didn’t read the room’

Vocal powerhouse Adele has finally addressed the cultural appropriation fiasco that she unleashed last year.

The Rolling in the Deep crooner had shared a photo of herself after a major weight loss during London’s Notting Hill Carnival in 2020 following an extensive period of staying under the radar.

But her comeback to the limelight was sullied as allegations of cultural appropriation were tossed her way for wearing a Jamaican flag-print bikini and bantu knots in her hair – something that is traditionally worn by Black women.

"I didn’t read the [expletive] room,” Adele told British Vogue, in her recent, detailed interview with the magazine.

"I could see comments being like, ‘The nerve to not take it down,’ which I totally get. But if I take it down, it’s me acting like it never happened. And it did. I totally get why people felt like it was appropriating,” she shared.

"I was wearing a hairstyle that is actually to protect Afro hair. [It] ruined mine, obviously,” she added.