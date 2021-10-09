Riz Ahmed, Fatima Farheen Mirza bring their A-game to ‘Encounter’ premiere 

Hollywood superstar Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza stepped out in full-glam on Friday.
The couple set fire to the red-carpet premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor’s latest film, Encounter, at the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair.
The Sound of Metal star looked dapper in a black collared zip-up jacket and a white crew neck T-shirt that he wore underneath.
The Academy Award-nominated star finished off the suave look with a pair of shiny onyx leather shoes.
Ahmed's novelist wife, 30, turned heads in a baby pink silk top with her hair tied back.
Mirza paired her stunning top with a chic purple midi skirt and finished the look with a pair of charcoal heels.
Ahmed stars alongside Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane and Lucian-River Chauhan in the Michael Pearce-directorial.
Blue Origin's decision to invite William Shatner for its second crewed flight has helped maintain excitement
The contest was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus
Madonna reveals she wanted to kill herself
Singer Jesy Nelson hit back at blackfishing claims
Kanye West spotted walking through the airport like an Average Joe
Britney Spears' book plan comes after her recent victory in her conservatorship case