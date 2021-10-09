Riz Ahmed looked dapper in a black collared zip-up jacket and a white crew neck T-shirt

Riz Ahmed looked dapper in a black collared zip-up jacket and a white crew neck T-shirt

Riz Ahmed, Fatima Farheen Mirza bring their A-game to ‘Encounter’ premiere

Hollywood superstar Riz Ahmed and wife Fatima Farheen Mirza stepped out in full-glam on Friday.

The couple set fire to the red-carpet premiere of The Reluctant Fundamentalist actor’s latest film, Encounter, at the 65th BFI London Film Festival at The Curzon Mayfair.

The Sound of Metal star looked dapper in a black collared zip-up jacket and a white crew neck T-shirt that he wore underneath.

The Academy Award-nominated star finished off the suave look with a pair of shiny onyx leather shoes.

Ahmed's novelist wife, 30, turned heads in a baby pink silk top with her hair tied back.

Mirza paired her stunning top with a chic purple midi skirt and finished the look with a pair of charcoal heels.

Ahmed stars alongside Octavia Spencer, Janina Gavankar, Rory Cochrane and Lucian-River Chauhan in the Michael Pearce-directorial.