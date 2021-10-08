Pakistan seeks to expand ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said Pakistan seeks a broad-based, long-term and lasting relationship with the US to promote economic cooperation and regional peace.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the US delegation led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu also accompanied her.
During the delegation-level talks, Qureshi stressed that a regular and organised dialogue between the two countries is important to promote bilateral relations and to achieve shared regional objectives.
Issues related to bilateral relations, Afghanistan and regional peace also came under discussion.
FM Qureshi said both the US and Pakistan have the commonality of views on Afghanistan. He expressed the confidence that the new Afghan setup will work for peace and stability as well as for the betterment of its people.
A representative and broad-based Afghan government can be a trustworthy partner for the international community, he noted.
The top Pakistani diplomat highlighted that the international community must "positively engage" with Afghanistan and provide humanitarian and financial resources to it.
Concrete steps, he said, should be taken to build a sustainable economy in Afghanistan and address the difficulties faced by the Afghan people.
In addition, alluding to the serious human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Qureshi called for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.
The US envoy commended Pakistan's help in the evacuation of American and other nationals from Afghanistan, and its consistent efforts for peace in the region.
We look forward to moving ahead to address regional and global challenges, Sherman said.
She also expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the human and material loss in Balochistan's earthquake.
