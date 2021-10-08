Britney Spears' father concerned about her financial assets once he's removed

Britney Spears' team is making sure she does not have to worry about her finances, once father Jamie Spears is out of the picture.
Although, Jamie has reportedly shown concerns about who is going to manage the pop icon's affairs after he is removed from her conservatorship.
“There is genuine concern on Jamie’s end that challenges will come up in Britney’s day-to-day life when and if the conservatorship ends and that she will not know how to handle them properly," a source revealed to Page Six.
On the other hand, an insider from Britney's camp retorted back saying, "Jamie acts like Britney will be thrown to the wolves and expected to fend for herself without any help, but she’ll have a strong support system around her, including her new fiancé, Sam Asghari.”
A Los Angeles judge ordered to remove Jamie as the sole conservator of his daughter's affairs on September 29.
Earlier, the singer deemed her father 'abusive' during a 20-minute testimony in June.
