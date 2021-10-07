Cardi B thanks Selena Gomez for breathtaking baby gift

American rapper Cardi B recently thanked Selena Gomez for her beautiful baby gift for her newborn son on social media.
The star even showed off the packaging and contents of the gift on Instagram.
The video was captured by PopCrave, on their official Twitter channel.
In it Cardi could be heard saying, “I got this beautiful gift basket. ... with this little bear from Selena Gomez.”
“It's so cute, and it's got treats for me when, you know, I'm rocking the baby to sleep at night.”
She concluded by adding, “You know I get hungry in the nighttime. This is so cute. Thank you, Selena Gomez! You're so adorable”.
