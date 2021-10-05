Maluma says no truth to Kim Kardashian dating buzz

Denying all such speculation, Maluma said there is no truth to the news whatsover

Singer Maluma broke silence over a plausible romance with Kim Kardashian, while speaking to L’Officiel Hommes.



Denying all such speculation, Maluma said there is no truth to the news whatsover.

"We were together at the Dior show. I met her for the first time there. I was also there with Kourtney. People just started talking about it. I don’t know why they started asking her that. Maybe because she was getting her divorce and everything, you know? But no, we are good friends,” the singer said.

He added, “We don’t talk that often, but yeah, we are good friends, and we always wish the best for each other.”

Meanwhile Kim spoke about the buzz, and also addressed rumours that she dated Van Jones.

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumour has gotten me so many dates and I’m so grateful,’” she joked on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashian.

“No, I’m not dating either one—not Van Jones, not Maluma. I’ve known him, I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice," the makeup mogul confirmed.