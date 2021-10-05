Idris Elba's wife Sabrina wows in black gown

Idris Elba's wife Sabrina stuns in plunging gown as she joins a leggy Emma Weymouth for Paris outing

Sabrina and Emma Weymouth exuded glamour as they stepped out at Paris' Ritz Hotel during Fashion Week on Monday.



Idris Elba's wife Sabrina stunned in plunging gown as she joined a leggy Emma Weymouth for Paris outing during. The model and the socialite looked stunning in LBDs as they walked arm-in-arm in the city.

Elba's sweetheart teased her cleavage in a plunging black gown with a thigh-split, worn with a blazer as she strutted. Her tresses were pulled into a curled updo and she sported ornate pearl earrings to elevate her beauty.



Strictly star Emma showcased her honed legs in a thigh-split gown. Her tresses were worn in soft waves while she sported smoky shadow and red lipstick.

Sabrina's appearance comes after she and Idris graced the No Time To Die after-party at Annabel's on Tuesday.

Idris Elba's wife previously won a Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries or television film for his role as DCI John Luther in the BBC psychological crime drama of the same name.