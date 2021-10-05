Ben Affleck opens up on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez

Affleck seems very in love with his on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shed lights on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, saying 'life is good' and he is 'really happy' amid rekindled romance with Jennifer Lopez.

The Good Will Hunting actor told Extra on Sunday that 'life is good' and he has been very 'happy'.



Affleck seems very in love with his on-again girlfriend Jennifer whom he was last seen holding hands with on Sunday for a screening of his new film The Tender Bar held at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

'I'm very happy. It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good,' Ben shared.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck started dating again in April after she split from her fiance Alex Rodriguez.

Ever since, they have traveled to Italy and New York while putting on some eye-popping public displays of affection. And they are making plans to spend time together over Christmas.