Jake Gyllenhaal admits having a massive crush on co-star Jennifer Aniston

Jake Gyllenhaal said he had a massive crush on actress Jennifer Aniston when they were shooting for drama The Good Girl.



The actor said his feelings for Aniston got in the way of their shoots, and made it difficult for him to focus.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllennhaal said, “[Filming the intimate scenes] was torture, yes it was."

“But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both," he added.

“Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on,” the actor continued.

“It’s oddly mechanical. And also it’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.”

The Brokeback Mountain actor also shared that a certain method was used that involved a pillow. “The pillow technique was used,” he said. “That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie.”

He said, “I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion. She was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’ “