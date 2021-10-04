Gordon Ramsay praises daughter's strength for overcoming sexual assault trauma

Gordon Ramsay opens up about his daughter Holly Ramsay's ordeal on dealing with the sexual assault trauma

Gordon Ramsay praised his daughter Holly Ramsay’s strength after overcoming her sexual assault trauma.

Speaking in an interview with his wife Tana on the Mail, Gordon shared how Holly was unable to process the traumatic experience and how he felt after finding out.

Speaking about it the celebrity chef said: "Holly has had a very difficult time. Now she is in an amazing position, and she has dealt with those issues."

He said that the pandemic gave the family a chance to spend quality time together and understand what Holly had gone through.

He added that Holly is "absolutely fine now" but added there was "a healing process" that she went through.

Holly first discussed her ordeal last month in her podcast 21 & Over saying that the assaults took place when she began studying fashion design at London’s Ravensbourne University.

"By the second half of the first year I was being affected by my PTSD and I had no idea that this was happening," she said.

"I was going out a lot, missing class because I had been out. I wasn’t enjoying myself at all. I was struggling a lot."